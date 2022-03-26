With tears and uncertainty, locals leave earthquake-hit Azores island

By Catarina Demony and Pedro Nunes SAO JORGE, Portugal (Reuters) - With no idea when they might return, a retired couple had their picture taken outside their beloved house before leaving Sao Jorge, an island in Portugal's Azores that is bracing for disaster following a series of small earthquakes. Fatima and Antonio Soares, who are in their 70s, decided to leave their home along with dozens of other residents on Saturday, a week since thousands of tremors started to rattle the volcanic, mid-Atlantic island. Seismologists fear the more than 12,700 tremors, which have had a magnitude of up to 3...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
According to a report from NBC, social media platforms designed to lure in fans of Donald Trump are being criticized by prominent conservative influencers who claim they get little benefit from posting on them as they return back to Twitter, Instagram and others where there is a bigger audience.
As Ben Goggin reports, Parler, Gettr, and the newly launched Truth Social from Trump, are not the first choice of conservatives who are intent on developing their audiences.
In interviews, more than a few of them called the sites "echo chambers" that are deadends when it comes to influencing debate and recruiting new adherents who may be on the fence .
In an interview with Roland Johns, who saw Instagram pull the plug on his page -- keeping him from reaching his 35,000 followers -- the conservative sites hold little appeal.
"Johns, who now runs the Instagram page for his college Republicans club, was one of the many young people who attended this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, where new apps and tech platforms were making buzz by jockeying for attention via shoutouts from keynote speakers and stations on the convention floor," the report states adding that Johns was not impressed.
"It’s all just a Band-Aid because it’s our own little kind of echo chamber,” Johns explained, with conservative content creator Alex Weber agreeing, "I think the challenge that a lot of these newer ones have is to not be an echo chamber for people who hold similar beliefs,” before adding, "I think why Instagram and Facebook and all these are so impactful is because you’ve got all different types of people.”
According to the complaints, it's hard to add new followers which is why they return to more mainstream platforms.
"Those platforms have attracted some users and conservative influencers, but they remain far smaller than their larger rivals and have so far proven unable to attract mainstream audiences, through which many conservative influencers have amassed major followings," the report states. "It hasn’t been for lack of support from big-name Republicans. Former President Donald Trump’s app, Truth Social, made its debut on Apple’s App Store in late February and received high-profile name checks at CPAC from speakers like Kimberly Guilfoyle — Donald Trump Jr.’s partner and a former adviser to Trump. Gettr, another app that bills itself as a free speech alternative to big social media platforms, was a prominent sponsor of the conference."
Isabel Brown, with over 100,000 Instagram followers, claims she is fine with the smaller platforms, but has doubts about some of the newer ones coming online being successful.
Describing them as "echo chambers” of “conservative thoughts, statements and values,” she added, "I think it’s a mistake for us to abandon where the rest of culture is. How are you supposed to grow your movement if you’re not reaching other people where they’re at in a language they understand.”
Turning Point USA field representative Cristian Clementi complained about Trump's Truth Social, stating, "The people that they’re trying to reach are on the major platforms. I think it’s kind of counterintuitive to make your own platform, but it’s all everybody that agrees with you rather than the people that might be in the middle or don’t agree with you at all.”
You can read more here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Josh Hawley was projecting when he falsely attacked Judge Jackson at her SCOTUS hearing
March 26, 2022
Sen. Josh Hawley was residing in a glass house when he metaphorically hurled rocks at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson -- falsely suggesting that she was soft on sex-related crimes during her U.S. Supreme Court nomination hearing.
Hawley’s own record on the subject is nothing to boast about. On multiple instances in his fleeting two-year stint as Missouri attorney general -- before he was elected to the U.S. Senate -- Hawley was either disinterested or inept in prosecuting sex crimes.
Some of that history was laid out today in a National Memo report today.
“Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has spent the past few weeks attacking Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson for her sentencing record, including falsely accusing her of showing leniency for sexual predators. But Hawley's own record as a prosecutor may not match his current rhetoric.
“The Missouri Republican's widely debunked accusations falsely asserted that ‘Judge Jackson has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker’ and showed an ‘alarming trend of lenient sentencing.’"
And then it noted Hawley’s hypocrisy.
“While Hawley has never served as a judge, he does have experience prosecuting sex crime cases as Missouri's attorney general from 2017 to 2019. Although that office has only a small prosecutorial role in the state's criminal justice system, Hawley's brief tenure was marred by criticism of his handling of sexual abuse claims by victims.
“In January 2021, the Kansas City Star published a guest column by Pam Hamilton, a former Hawley appointee who questioned his handling of human trafficking cases. "I was on Josh Hawley’s human trafficking task force," the headline of Hamilton's story read. "He sought TV cameras, not justice."
And as National Memo noted, things didn’t work out well even when Hawley presumably sought justice.
“One prosecution Hawley did handle as attorney general was a 2018 sexual abuse and domestic assault case against former Knox County Sheriff Robert Becker. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's probable cause statement, Becker was charged with violent sexual encounters against his former partner, who alleged he "choked" her with a shirt in one instance.
“Instead of bringing the case to trial, Hawley agreed to a plea deal in which Becker served no jail time and instead received two years of probation and resigned his office.”
Still, Hawley had celebrated that relative slap on the wrist, the report noted.
“There is no place for law enforcement officers who abuse their power," Hawley said at the time. "As a result of today's plea, Mr. Becker can no longer serve in any law enforcement capacity. The Knox County community is safer as a result of today's action."
But it turns out that wasn’t true, as probation charges were filed against Becker after Hawley left office, as the report stated.
“In November 2020 a judge ruled that Becker had failed to complete the mandatory sexual offender counseling required under the plea bargain and sentenced him to 20 days of "shock incarceration" — jail time intended to "shock" an offender into avoiding future crimes.”
Hawley’s shortcomings on sex crimes were not confined to the ones detailed in the report. Soon after taking office in 2018, Hawley attempted to brush aside explosive allegations of sexual abuse by priests. He tried to pass the responsibility to local prosecutors saying he lacked jurisdiction, the Kansas City Star reported at the time.
“Survivors of clergy sexual abuse weren’t satisfied with that answer,” the Star reported. “They sought to put pressure on the attorney general — who is also the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate — by holding events in Kansas City and outside Hawley’s St. Louis office demanding he get involved.
“Hawley reversed course. He announced that his office would launch an investigation after the Archdiocese of St. Louis reached out and offered to open up its files for scrutiny. The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph quickly followed suit.
“While my office does not have jurisdiction at the present time to prosecute any criminal acts of this nature, or to issue subpoenas to investigate it, it would be possible to conduct a thorough and robust investigation of potential clergy abuse if the various dioceses were willing to cooperate,” Hawley told reporters.
“Not everyone was quite so ready to celebrate the news. Nicole Goravosky, a former local and federal prosecutor who specializes in child sexual abuse cases, said what Hawley has proposed is “not a true investigation.” “You don’t allow the fox to guard the hen house,” she said. “You don’t allow the accused to have control over what is investigated. And that’s what is going on.”
“And Hawley’s hesitancy to get involved drew criticism from Missouri Democrats, who say it’s become a familiar pattern for the attorney general to dodge thorny issues until they become too politically toxic to ignore.
“Josh Hawley’s record is clear,” said Brooke Goren, deputy communications director for the Missouri Democratic Party. “He puts himself and his political ambitions ahead of his responsibility to seek the answers Missourians deserve no matter who is accused of wrongdoing.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Riot committee 'locked in' on 4-minute video of Proud Boys leaders meeting prior to Jan 6th: report
March 26, 2022
According to a report from Rolling Stone, the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection has taken an interest in a four-minute clip filmed before the attempted insurrection that showed Proud Boys leaders meeting leaders of the Oath Keepers.
Earlier in the month, the Guardian's Hugo Lowell revealed that the Justice Department and the House select committee had come into possession of "hours of nonpublic footage" taken by a Goldcrest Films documentary crew that was following both Enrique Tarrio, the former national chairman of the Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes before the riot.
According to Rolling Stones' Hunter Walker, that footage contains a 4-minute clip filmed in a garage that may become key in the prosecution of Capitol rioters and organizers.
As Walker wrote, "As part of the investigation, the committee has obtained footage of Proud Boys leaders — including four minutes that may contain audio of a key meeting — and testimony linking the right-wing group First Amendment Praetorian to the organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally on the White House Ellipse, where Trump urged the crowd to "fight like hell" as his defeat was being certified at the Capitol. "
Once source told the reporter, "They’ve been locked in on Proud Boys and Oath Keepers,” before adding it has become a "major part” of their investigation.
Noting, "A second source confirmed the committee’s interest in the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and First Amendment Praetorian, " the report continued, "The third source, who has seen the footage, said it largely features the Proud Boys and that Rhodes is only present during a meeting he had with Tarrio in a parking garage near the Capitol on Jan. 5. According to the third source, Oath Keepers general counsel Kellye SoRelle, Latinos for Trump President Bianca Gracia, and Vets for Trump co-founder Josh Macias also participated in the meeting. They further said the footage obtained by the committee includes approximately 'four minutes' of B-roll that may contain audio of the parking-garage meeting."
The report adds that federal prosecutors referenced the meeting when Tarrio was indicted on charges of conspiracy.
According Waker, "...the meeting took place after approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021, when Tarrio was released from jail after having been arrested the day before on charges related to the destruction of a Black Lives Matter banner during a previous pro-Trump rally."
You can read more here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}