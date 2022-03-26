With tears and uncertainty, locals leave earthquake-hit Azores island

By Catarina Demony and Pedro Nunes SAO JORGE, Portugal (Reuters) - With no idea when they might return, a retired couple had their picture taken outside their beloved house before leaving Sao Jorge, an island in Portugal's Azores that is bracing for disaster following a series of small earthquakes. Fatima and Antonio Soares, who are in their 70s, decided to leave their home along with dozens of other residents on Saturday, a week since thousands of tremors started to rattle the volcanic, mid-Atlantic island. Seismologists fear the more than 12,700 tremors, which have had a magnitude of up to 3...