Witness places former Presidente Supermarket exec with ex-wife’s lover just before murder
Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald/TNS

As the murder trial of a former Presidente Supermarket executive continued this week, prosecutors turned to a colorful star witness and cell phone data to link Manuel Marin to the brutal slaying of his wife’s lover. The state’s case leans heavily on one eyewitness — Ariel “The Panther” Gandulla, a former Mixed Martial Arts fighter — who told jurors on Monday that he was in a truck when Marin and another man lifted Salazar out of its backseat, his hands bound by plastic handcuffs, and put him inside the hatchback of Marin’s blue Mercedes at an office park close to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Inte...