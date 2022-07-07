WNBA player Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 1, 2022 Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV AFP/File

Brittney Griner, a US basketball star detained in Russia, pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges in court on Thursday but said she did not intend to break Moscow's laws.

The WNBA star said in court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow that she "would like to plead guilty" to all the charges, but stressed she had "no intention" of breaking any Russian law.

"I was in a rush packing. And the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag," she said.