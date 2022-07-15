Woman alleges racist treatment by police after she tried to flee while being detained

A police incident in New York's Hudson Valley is getting some attention after a person fled police while she was being detained for recklessly driving a moped, the Hudson Valley Post reports.

In a video of the incident posted to TikTok, police can be seen struggling with a Black woman, identified as Bianca McCovery, who claimed to be a food delivery worker.

"After he slammed me on the floor, he check my bag, threw my stuff out my bag, checked my pockets, he wasn't supposed to do that," McCovery told ABC. "I might have been wrong from walking away from him, but he never told me I was arrested until he had me down on the floor."

Police say she was erratically driving the moped on the sidewalk and that they found a knife in a compartment of the moped. Police also say she was unlicensed.

"After the individual attempted to flee, the officers caught up to her and attempted to restrain her," the Yonkers Police Department Stated. "The individual continued to refuse to comply, at which point an officer utilized a standard take-down to bring her to the ground to be handcuffed."

McCovery was arrested but it's not known if she was charged.



Watch police body cam video of the full incident below:

