Woman attacked at home after ex-boyfriend mistakenly released from jail: ‘I could have died in that house’
After a South Side woman's alleged abuser was mistakenly released from jail, she says he attacked her again. - Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — For more than an hour last Friday, a South Shore woman said she lived in fear of a violent death at the hands of her former boyfriend, who allegedly had forced his way into her apartment, brutally beat her and threatened her life. The woman said she received a literal lifeline during the afternoon attack as she was punched in the face, beaten with a mop handle and received a broken right hand and nose. Someone from the Cook County state’s attorney’s office called to warn her that the ex-boyfriend — who had been ordered to stay away — hadn’t shown up at a scheduled court hearing that ...