Woman caught on video terrorizing and assaulting Hispanic food vendor

A woman who was caught on video assaulting and terrorizing a Hispanic food vendor over the weekend has been arrested, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Video of incident was taken in South Los Angeles and shows a woman, now identified as 30-year-old India Duerson, shouting at and hitting the vendor, pouring out barrels of juice and horchata, throwing food on the ground and spitting on anything that was left.
The vendor, Bertha Zuniga, said Duerson became enraged about her food.
"She was angry, she started following me then she hit me," said Zuniga.
Duerson was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday on suspicion of robbery. She was booked and held on $60,000 bail.
A GoFundMe campaign for Bertha has raised more than $7,000.
Woman trashes, spits on South LA taco stand www.youtube.com