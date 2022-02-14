Woman caught with loaded gun in carry-on at Newark airport checkpoint, authorities say

At issue was the iPad which, according to the DA’s office, may contain an illegally recorded court hearing.

Given Peters high-profile image as an election result denier, as well as multiple investigations into "election tampering, wire fraud and other campaign finance violations," Axios is reporting that the GOP leadership is taking a hands-off approach to her arrest while far-right conspiracy theorists are ramping up new attacks on local politicians.

According to Axios, "Colorado GOP chair Kristi Burton Brown told 9News after Peters' arrest that the party 'believes in law and order,' adding 'the legal process should work its way out."

The report adds, "Two days after her arrest, right-wing group FEC United hosted an 'emergency town hall' in Castle Rock with Peters and other election conspiracy theorists, including Colorado lawmaker and U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks."

According to a report from 9News, "When Peters arrived, she talked about being in the same clothes she wore when she turned herself in and was booked and released on obstruction charges in Grand Junction," adding that Shawn Smith, described as a "self-proclaimed election denier" told the crowd that Colorado's Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) should be lynched, adding, "You know, if you're involved in election fraud, then you deserve to hang."

"Sometimes, the old ways are the best ways. I was accused of endorsing violence. I'm not endorsing violence, I'm saying once you put your hand on a hot stove, you get burned," Smith continued.

U.S. Senate candidate, State Rep. Ron Hanks also spoke to the crowd, telling them "he is working on election integrity and talked about a couple of bills at the state Capitol that would drastically change how Colorado conducts elections. He knows they do not have a chance."

"We will prepare the battle space for the next session, and when we hit the majority, they can pull these bills out of archive," Hanks explained.