Woman caught with loaded gun in carry-on at Newark airport checkpoint, authorities say
A photo of a 9-mm handgun (Shutterstock.com)

A woman who told security she was running late for her flight and forgot she had a gun in her carry-on bag was arrested Friday at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials said. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa resident was taken into custody after an X-ray monitor detected the loaded 9mm handgun at a security checkpoint in an inside pocket of her handbag, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday. The TSA confiscated the weapon, which contained five bullets, including one in the chamber. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly pac...