Woman pulls gun on motorist after she became angry over his pro-vaccination bumper sticker

A New Mexico woman is accused to pulling a gun after she was apparently upset my a motorist's pro-vaccination bumper sticker, WFLA reports.

Police say Christina Blair, 33, also threw water bottles at the other driver, but things escalated when he accidentally backed into her car while trying to avoid her. She then allegedly followed him to a Walgreens and pulled a gun on him.

Blair admitted to police that she initiated the incident over the bumper sticker, but claims that she only pulled a gun because she was in fear for her life.

