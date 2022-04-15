Woman sought after pepper-spraying dad taking pictures of his kids at mall: report
Shutterstock

According to a report from WJLA, police in Arlington, Virginia are seeking a woman who believed a dad taking pictures of his kids at a local mall was not their father and pepper-sprayed him before fleeing.

The report states that on Wednesday the unidentified woman approached a security guard at the Pentagon City Mall to complain about the picture-taking in the belief he was a stranger to the kids.

WJLA reports that as the security guard was talking to the man, who stated they were his kids, "The woman jumped into the conversation between the security guard and the father. She pepper-sprayed the father before running away."

According to police who were called to the mall just before 5 p.m., they assisted the pepper spray victim and began a search for the woman who was described as Black, possibly in her late 20s to mid-30s and wearing a blue jean jacket, white shirt and black sweats.

If found, she faces charges of causing malicious injury by a caustic agent.

