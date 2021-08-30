Woman testifies she was raped by R. Kelly backstage after Miami show in 1994
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019. - Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS

NEW YORK — R&B singer R. Kelly raped a 17-year-old girl backstage after a 1994 concert in Miami the sole time he met her, the woman testified Monday. The now 44-year-old woman, who goes by Addie, was given VIP tickets to a Sept. 2, 1994, R. Kelly concert, hoping to see Aaliyah. But instead she was assaulted by then 27-year-old Kelly in his dressing room in front of her best friend after he autographed her ticket, she claims. Aaliyah, who might have been pregnant at the time and had just married Kelly days earlier in an illegal wedding, did not perform. “I just basically went blank,” Addie said...