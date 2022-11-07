Woman who dangled from 20th floor in Manhattan fire recalls terrifying ordeal: ‘I would have died without them,’ she says of firefighters
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in New York. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — The woman who was rescued by firefighters as she dangled from a 20-story window during a Manhattan building fire would not have escaped the flames without the heroics of the FDNY, she gratefully told the Daily News on Sunday. “I would have died without them,” Christina Foti said from a hospital bed. “I thought I was going to die.” The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Saturday when a lithium-ion battery attached to an e-bikeexploded by the front door of a 20th-floor apartment in the building on E. 52nd St. between First Ave. and Sutton Place, FDNY officials said. “I was sleeping,” Fo...