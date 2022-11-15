Woman whose home Anne Heche crashed into seeks $2 million from actress’ estate
Police tape remains on Aug. 8, 2022, at the home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista, where actress Anne Heche crashed her vehicle on Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. - Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS

The woman whose Los Angeles house was wrecked in the single-car crash that killed Anne Heche is now seeking at least $2 million from the actress’ estate. Lynne Mishele “continues to suffer severe emotional distress and professional hardship” after Heche’s car smashed into her home on Aug. 5, according to the lawsuit acquired by People. “As a result of the deadly incident caused by Heche, the home and all of Plaintiff’s personal property were completely burned and destroyed, including an entire lifetime of possessions, pictures and mementos, all her business papers and equipment, her laptop and...