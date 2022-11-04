'Women are fed up': Michael Moore predicts that pro-choice voters will 'show up in masse' on Election Day
Michael Moore (Screen Capture)

Countless pundits and pollsters have been predicting that Republicans will enjoy a major red wave on Tuesday, November 8, regaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives and winning their share of key gubernatorial races as well. The Senate is widely regarded as a toss-up; Senate races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and other swing states are close. And Democratic strategists and organizers who, behind closed doors, are pessimistic about their chances of keeping the House are at least hoping that they will be able to keep the Senate.

But one liberal/progressive activist who is feeling very bullish about Democratic prospects in the 2022 midterms is Michael Moore. The filmmaker has been predicting that Democrats will enjoy a “blue tsunami” on November 8, and he stuck by that prediction during a Thursday, November 3 appearance on MSNBC’s weekday show “The Beat.”

Interviewed by host Ari Melber, Moore said of Republicans, “They’re not going to be in charge. They’re not going to win next Tuesday. And it seems like I take a minority position on this because the media is full of a lot of how the Republicans are surging and the Republicans are doing so well…. And you know how liberals are; we get all verklempt. Oh no, oh no, we’re gonna lose! And it’s like, no, actually, we’re not going to lose. There’s more of us than there are of them.”

Moore, known for documentaries that include 1989’s “Roger & Me,” 2007’s “Sicko” and 2002’s “Bowling for Columbine,” argued that millions of American women are still furious about the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — which overturned Roe v. Wade after 49 years.

“To believe that we’re going to lose on Tuesday and that they’re going to take over, you have to accept certain assumptions,” Moore told Melber. “For instance, you have to assume that…. since the Roe decision — women were very upset back in June when the decision came down — but now, they’ve kind of collected themselves, and they’re not so upset because they’re thinking more about the price of a gallon of gas…. It’s so condescending.”

Moore went on to say, “Do you really think that women are just over it? Over Roe?”

Melber asked Moore if he believes that a “women’s revolt” will “hold the Dems” on November 8, and he responded, “I think that women are fed up. They already know that they are treated as second-class citizens in this country…. They’ve been used to this for a long time, but that doesn’t mean they like it…. What the Supreme Court did, with their Catholic majority on the Court, they issued a religious edict that the Catholic Church has been pushing for decades. Fifty years.”

Moore, who was raised Catholic, added that while there are plenty of “progressive” Catholics in the world, the Supreme Court is dominated by a “very right-wing Catholic majority.”

“I say this as a Catholic: Women are — they’re already showing up in large numbers, and they’re going to show up in masse on Tuesday,” Moore told Melber.