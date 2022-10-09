Women students tell Iran's president to 'get lost' as unrest rages

DUBAI (Reuters) -Female students in Tehran chanted "get lost" as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody, videos on social media showed. Raisi addressed professors and students at Alzahra University in Tehran, reciting a poem that equated "rioters" with flies, as nationwide demonstrations entered a fourth week. "They imagine they can achieve their evil goals in universities," Raisi said on state TV. "Unbeknownst to them, our students and professors are alert and will not allow the enem...