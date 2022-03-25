Carl Bernstein says it's time to investigate Ginni Thomas -- and gives a tip of the hat to old partner Bob Woodward
Screengrab.

The latest reports about the efforts of Ginny Thomas to encourage the overturning of the 2020 presidential election are occurring in a far different media environment than during Richard Nixon's downfall, but legendary Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are once again teaming up

After winning the Pulitzer Prize for their Watergate reporting in 1973, the pair's 1974 book All the President's Men was turned a hit 1976 movie starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman.

On Thursday, Woodward's name was first on the byline in a bombshell report in The Washington Post.

"Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a series of urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks after the vote, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. The messages — 29 in all — reveal an extraordinary pipeline between Virginia Thomas, who goes by Ginni, and President Donald Trump’s top aide during a period when Trump and his allies were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to negate the election results," Woodward reported with Robert Costa.

Bernstein took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on what comes and his message was retweeted by Woodward.

"Time for an investigation of Justice Clarence Thomas & his wife, Ginni, after Woodward (yeah, him) and Costa revealed her unrelenting campaign inside the Trump White House to overturn the 2020 presidential election (and the Constitution)," Bernstein wrote.


