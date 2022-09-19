Woody Allen says he plans to retire from filmmaking after upcoming movie
Woody Allen poses during a photocall in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on July 9, 2019. - ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Oscar-winning director Woody Allen, who has been ostracized from most of Hollywood over renewed allegations of sexual abuse by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, says he’s done with movies. Allen, 86, announced in a new interview Saturday that he plans to retire from making films after his next one, his 50th. “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” he told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. Little is known about the upcoming movie, “Wasp 22,” but it is a French-language flick with a local cast, set to begin shooting in Paris later this year. Allen compared it to “Match...