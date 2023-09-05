Woody Allen, Soon-Yi make rare red carpet appearance at Venice Film Fest with their daughters
Director Woody Allen, left, and Soon-Yi Previn attend the red carpet for "Coup de Chance" at the 80th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, 2023, in Venice, Italy. - GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Woody Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn walked the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival Monday to celebrate the premiere of the director’s 50th film. The rare red carpet presence by Allen, 87, and Soon-Yi, 52, was made all the more notable as they were joined by daughters Bechet, 24, and Manzie, 23, People reports. Allen’s “Coup de Chance” received a three-minute standing ovation, but also spurred protests, Variety reports. “I was lucky my whole life really,” Allen said at a press conference Monday. “I had two loving parents, I have good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriag...