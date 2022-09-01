Workers accuse Hostess of discrimination, unjust firings of Black LGBT employees

"This is an absolute farce. It's absolutely disgusting what's going on," he said, later adding that no one should believe that the timing of the FBI's search had nothing to do with the political season. "You have, you know, the special master happens to be Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer – total coincidence. He’s an Obama appointee, probably a Trump hater… of the thousands of magistrates chosen, I should say, he happens to be the one guy they get. Like, does anyone believe in this much coincidence?...”

"The guys who on the 'FBI radar,' they magically shoot up schools or do whatever they're gonna do because they checked some sort of politically correct box," Trump Jr. said.

"We can't actually look at them but we can persecute your grandmother because she's a conservative, or your friend who happened to be within 500 miles of Washington D.C. on January 6," the former president's son claimed. "It's a disgrace what's happened to the FBI, how politicized they've become and how they've become weaponized."

Documents at Trump's Florida home were "likely concealed" to obstruct an FBI probe into his potential mishandling of classified materials, the Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday.

The filing provides the most detailed account yet of the motivation for the FBI raid this month on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which was triggered by a review of records he previously surrendered to authorities that contained top secret information.

Before the raid, the FBI uncovered "multiple sources of evidence" showing that "classified documents" remained at Mar-a-Lago, the filing says.

"The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed... and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation," the filing adds.

The DOJ said it provided the detailed background on the build-up to the raid "to correct the incomplete and inaccurate narrative set forth in (Trump's) filings."

With additional reporting by AFP