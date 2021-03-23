Government agency tasked with workplace safety 'essentially ignored' COVID-related complaints: report

The government agency tasked with overseeing workplace safety conditions is facing scrutiny for its handling of workplace safety complaints during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Omaha World-Herald, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reduced the number of inspections it carried out at workplaces even as complaints surged, while allegations of poor infection control and prevention flooded the agency.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that interviews with OSHA officials, workplace safety experts, attorneys, union leaders and workers show an agency "struggling with Trump-era reductions" to its inspector ranks and shifting public health guidance.

Frightened workers who turned to the agency with their safety concerns found that the agency was unable to help them.

"Very early on near the beginning of the pandemic, we were fairly sure that we would not have OSHA having the backs of workers. We didn't expect such an egregious lack of response," National Council for Occupational Safety and Health co-executive director Marcy Goldstein-Gelb said.

Out of at least 101 complaints in Kansas and 453 in Missouri related to coronavirus over the past year, in-person inspections rarely were conducted.

"They just essentially ignored the complaints," National Employment Law Project (NELP) health and safety director Debbie Berkowitz said. "All they did is send a letter to the employer and tell them to look at a few websites, and then they closed the cases."

Read the full report over at the Omaha World-Herald.