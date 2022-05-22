World Economic Forum in Davos begins with Zelensky

The World Economic Forum logo is displayed board during a plenary session. sident Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to digitally deliver the first speech at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. Ciaran McCrickard/World Economic Forum/dpa

Several crises are the focus of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos: the Ukraine war, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change are the dominant themes of the meeting from Monday to Thursday.

Among other things, the consequences of the war on supply chains, energy supply and food security will be discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to deliver the first speech, albeit connected digitally. Later, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Vladimir are expected as guests.

In the morning, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck plans to speak in a panel discussion on how Germany wants to become less dependent on Russian energy. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to give a speech in Davos on Thursday.

At the four-day meeting in the Swiss Alps, almost 2,500 participants from politics, business and society discuss solutions to international problems.

The motto of this year's meeting is "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies."

Traditionally, the meeting takes place in mid-January, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. In January, the WEF had brought leaders together digitally instead. Last year, too, the WEF could only take place online.