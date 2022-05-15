World leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president

DUBAI (Reuters) -World leaders descended on the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to offer condolences to new leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the death of his half-brother President Khalifa bin Zayed in a show of support to a key regional player. Sheikh Mohammed, now ruler of wealthy Abu Dhabi emirate, steered the Western-allied Gulf state, an OPEC oil producer and regional business hub, for years before being named the UAE's third president by a federal supreme council on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds lucrative business and military ties with the U...
'Never say never': Melania Trump says White House could be her home again
May 15, 2022
Former First Lady Melania Trump hinted that she could call the White House "home" again in the future.
In an interview with Fox News that aired on Sunday, Trump reflected on her four years in the White House,
"I enjoyed living in the White House," she recalled. "I enjoyed taking care of the White House."
"It was my home for a while," the former first lady added.
"And maybe it will be your home again?" Fox News host Pete Hegseth asked.
"Never say never," Trump replied.
'Elise has chosen chaos': Stefanik slammed by Dem colleague for extremist tweet prior to Buffalo shooting
May 15, 2022
Reacting to the Buffalo, New York mass shooting at a grocery store in a predominately Black neighborhood committed by an admittedly racist 18-year-old white man, Rep Eric Swalwell (D-CA) pointed the finger at the third-ranking Republican in the House for a tweet she made earlier that has received universal condemnation.
As was noted Saturday afternoon following the shooting that claimed ten lives and left three more wounded, Rep. Elise Stefanik has been a proponent of the conspiracy-minded "Great Replacement" belief popular among white supremacists.
Eight months ago, the Time Union took Stefanik to task in an editorial, writing, "That rhetoric has been resonating ever since in the right-wing, repackaged lately in what’s known as 'replacement theory,' espoused by conservative media figures like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. And it has seeped into the mainstream political discourse in the Capital Region, where Rep. Elise Stefanik has adapted this despicable tactic for campaign ads."
With that in mind, Swalwell noted that prior to the shooting Stefanik attacked liberals on Twitter where she wrote, "The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border. Joe Biden has NO PLAN."
According to Swalwell, that type of rhetoric which included the inflammatory "pedo grifters" is one of the causes of violence in the U.S.
Retweeting her post, he commented, "You know why Elise’s tweet is so awful? We just suffered another mass shooting as a country from a shooter motivated by extremism. You know what feeds extremism? This tweet from Elise."
He then added, "We can have community or we can have chaos. Elise has chosen chaos. Let’s all make her own this."
You can see the tweets below or at this link.
You know why Elise\u2019s tweet is so awful? We just suffered another mass shooting as a country from a shooter motivated by extremism. You know what feeds extremism? This tweet from Elise. We can have community or we can have chaos. Elise has chosen chaos. Let\u2019s all make her own thishttps://twitter.com/elisestefanik/status/1525187193702055940\u00a0\u2026— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@Rep. Eric Swalwell) 1652579782
Trump denounced by conservatives for saddling the GOP with 'trainwreck' candidates
May 15, 2022
In a scorching editorial at the conservative National Review, the editors expressed dismay and anger with Donald Trump -- and Republicans in general -- over the primary in Pennsylvania where control of a GOP seat in the U.S. Senate may flip to the Democrats due to Trump's meddling.
Combining the former president's endorsement of controversial lawmaker and Jan 6th attendee Doug Mastriano for the governorship -- all but assuring he'll win in Tuesday's primary -- with the floundering campaign of Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz for the aforementioned Senate seat, the editors accused Trump of "Throwing away Pennsylvania ."
According to the editors, the Republican leadership is complicit with Trump in allowing this to happen.
"The conventional wisdom has been that Donald Trump might hurt Republican prospects in the midterms by endorsing and boosting flawed candidates. That’s a valid concern, but the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania is a showcase for a different dynamic — a flawed Trump-endorsed candidate potentially getting surpassed by a perhaps even more flawed non-endorsed MAGA Republican" they wrote of Oz and previously obscure challenger Kathy Barnette whose surge and candidacy has caught Republicans by surprise.
RELATED: Trump's 'creepy' faith in the power of celebrity is about to face its biggest test: columnist
Writing Barnette has , "... made statements over the years that will readily be used against her in a general-election campaign, and she’s been cagey about aspects of her past, including when she first moved to and voted in Pennsylvania. The party shouldn’t be putting itself in the position to find out more about all of this and fully vet Barnette after next Tuesday’s primary," the editors added, "It is perhaps understandable that primary voters have been interested in Barnette, given the alternatives. Dr. Oz is a shrewd man and talented communicator with a successful TV show under his belt to prove it, but he’s not a conservative."
That brought them to Mastriano whom they labeled "a full-blown conspiracy theorist about the 2020 election," who has also "demonstrated his unsuitability for major office."
Noting that Democrats are gleeful at the possibility of Mastriano being the GOP's nominee, the editors predicted, "Nominating train-wreck candidates at the state level could also be a drag on close House and state legislative races."
"It’s going to be a Republican year in the midterms, the kind of year that often sweeps in unlikely and unworthy candidates — and the Pennsylvania Republican Party is acting like it’s banking on it," they lamented.
You can read more here.
