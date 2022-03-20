Worshipers take down hatchet-wielding man at mosque near Toronto
A young man who stormed into a mosque discharging bear spray and carrying a hatchet Saturday morning near Toronto was subdued by worshipers. Mohammad Moiz Omar, 24, was arrested around 7 a.m. at Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, police said. The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Omar entered the building during morning prayers and immediately started spraying the bear spray, according to police. He was holding a hatchet and “other sharp edged weapons,” the mosque said in a Facebook post. “Before he could inflict harm on any worshipers, several congre...