WTO chief urges countries to accept 'unprecedented package' of trade agreements

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization chief presented countries with a series of draft trade agreements early on Friday that included pledges on health, reform and food security and urged that they be accepted as a major meeting stretched into its second day of overtime. The package, which director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala described as "unprecedented", did not include two of the most important deals under consideration: fisheries and a partial waiver for intellectual property rights for COVID-19 drugs. However, delegates said they may be added later, with negotiations ongoing at th...