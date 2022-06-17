WTO chief urges countries to accept 'unprecedented package' of trade agreements

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization chief presented countries with a series of draft trade agreements early on Friday that included pledges on health, reform and food security and urged that they be accepted as a major meeting stretched into its second day of overtime. The package, which director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala described as "unprecedented", did not include two of the most important deals under consideration: fisheries and a partial waiver for intellectual property rights for COVID-19 drugs. However, delegates said they may be added later, with negotiations ongoing at th...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
John Eastman stole Ted Cruz’s title as Michael Luttig’s worst law clerk: Neil Katyal
June 16, 2022
The legal skills of GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas were called into question on MSNBC on Thursday evening.
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell interviewed former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal after testimony from conservative former Judge Michael Luttig.
Luttig said he would have sacrificed his body to before pushing the legal concept that Pence could overturn the election.
"It was as profound as I could say in words, Lawrence," Katyal said.
"So when you call Judge Luttig distinguished, that undersells him," he explained. "And for conservatives, he's like the equivalent of President Reagan for judges."
"This is a guy who was number two on the shortlist of the Supreme Court, Justice Alito ultimately get got that seat, but this is as respected as die-hard conservative as you will find, and who is he saying that about the crazy advice, his own former law clerk, John Eastman," he explained.
"So guess congratulations for Ted Cruz today, because he's no longer Judge Luttig's worst law clerk," Katyal said
Watch:
Luttig www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Mary Trump says her uncle was ‘handing down a death sentence’ with his 2:24 tweet against Mike Pence
June 16, 2022
Psychologist Mary Trump said her uncle, Donald Trump, sought to execute his own vice president on Jan. 6 as he sought to stay in office despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
She was interviewed by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday following another televised hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
She told him, "what people need to understand is that Donald Trump doesn't believe that he should be denied anything he wants," she said. "And when somebody who showed himself as weak sycophantic as Mike Pence has the audacity -- has the temerity -- to stand up to him, Donald isn't going to take it well."
"So, that, I believe, was probably the first moment that Donald started think, wait a minute, I may not be getting my way as easily as I believe I should," she explained. "And it probably sent everybody in that room into a full-out panic."
She also discussed the tweet Trump sent at 2:24 p.m. eastern time on Jan. 6, 2021.
"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" Trump tweeted.
Mary Trump offered her analysis of the tweet even shocking Trump's staff.
"So, yes, I guess they were shocked by the fact that he finally crossed that line. In fact, one person said that when he most needed to be a moderating influence, he put gasoline on the fire. I think we need to be more explicit, what he was doing was handing down a death sentence," she said.
Watch:
Mary Trump www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Pence could have prevented Jan. 6, but his presidential ambitions got in the way: Lawrence O’Donnell
June 16, 2022
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell harshly criticized Mike Pence for waiting so long to publicly announce he would not go along with Donald Trump's attempted coup.
O'Donnell discussed his perspective with Rachel Maddow during the handoff between their shows
"Good evening, Rachel," O'Donnell said. "We're gonna have Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) joining us."
"He's a member of the committee and based on what you are saying a few minutes ago, I'm gonna ask him, if their investigation, talking to the Pence staff, did anyone explain to the committee why the day before Jan. 6, when Donald Trump put out a statement saying Mike Pence and I completely agree that Mike Pence has the authority to reject electors, why didn't Mike Pence immediately put out a statement saying, no this is my position?"
"Why did he wait until the next day, when the attack on the Capitol was already underway? O'Donnell wondered.
"Yes," Maddow replied. "I mean, he could've said 'I want everyone in America, including those who are coming to Washington tomorrow to support me and the president, I want everybody to be under no illusions. I do not have the power to throughout the election results, nor does any individual American as our forefathers said. and we look forward to seeing you tomorrow, and MAGA forever, but I'm not gonna do that."
O'Donnell suspects Pence did not issue such a statement due to his 2024 presidential campaign aspirations.
"On Dec. 19, Donald Trump summoned his troops to Washington for a rally on Jan. 6. That would have been a very good day for the vice president of the United States to announce that nothing can change the Electoral College count on Jan. 6," he explained. "Could've made that announcement on the day Donald Trump made the announcement that it will be a rally on Jan. 6, but Mike Pence decided not to tell Donald Trump, and Trump voters the truth, because Mike Pence was still clinging to the dream that someday, those Trump voters would be voting for Mike Pence for president."
"And so, he didn't want to be the bearer of bad news to see future voters," O'Donnell concluded.
Watch below or at this link.
Lawrence O'Donnell www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}