Vince McMahon reimburses WWE $17.4 million for investigation into misconduct allegations
Vince McMahon attends a press conference at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 16, 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images North America/TNS

Vince McMahon has footed the $17.4 million bill for the WWE’s investigation into the misconduct allegations raised against him, which triggered his brief retirement. The wrestling executive reimbursed the sports entertainment company on Thursday for all costs associated with the probe through Jan. 31, according to an SEC filing by the WWE on Friday.

McMahon has said he will also cover any costs incurred by the investigation subsequent to that date.