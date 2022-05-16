Wynonna Judd will do tour she planned with late mom Naomi Judd: ‘I’m gonna have to honor her’

Wynonna Judd’s concert tour will go on following the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, whom she was scheduled to perform with later this year. The country music star, 57, made the announcement Sunday night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where a memorial service for Naomi took place. “After a lot of thought, I’m gonna have to honor her and do this tour,” an emotional Wynonna said, according to People. “The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you’ve carried me for 38 years. ... So we will continue this spectacle. That’s what she wou...