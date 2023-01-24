Gunman kills three in 'random' Yakima convenience store slayings

At least three people were killed in an overnight shooting in Washington state, according to police.

Police said the gunman opened fire around 3:30 a.m. at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima and then shot into a car at an AMPM store across the street before stealing the vehicle to flee, and he remains at large, reported CNN.

“This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community,” said police chief Matt Murray. “We don’t have a motive and we don’t know why.”

Three victims were found dead at the Circle K store, police said, but the carjacking victim was forced into the passenger seat and driven off by the gunman so their injury status is unknown.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties – the male just walked in and started shooting.”

Police are looking for the stolen gray or silver Chrysler sedan.