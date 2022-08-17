Conservative lawyer George Conway recently slammed former President Donald Trump's flurry of complaints and excuses over the Federal Bureau of Investigations' (FBI) search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In a satirical Washington Post op-ed titled, “Trump Didn’t Take the Cookies. Nope. Never. Why Ask?” Conway mocked the former president amid his ongoing legal woes as he noted how farfetched his claims appear to be.

Using cookies as a form of symbolism, Conway weighed in on the investigation into Trump possibly removing classified documents from the White House.

READ MORE: 'And yet Donald Trump persisted': George Conway explains the 'remarkable' significance of new January 6th texts

According to HuffPost, Trump has "accused the FBI of corruption and claimed that any damaging materials found at his home were planted there, but he also argued he had already 'declassified' the documents they may have found, among his other contradictory excuses."

“If only you had nicely asked for the cookies back, I would have given them to you. Instead, you broke into my cookie jar, and you rummaged through my wife’s clothes,” Conway wrote. “People throughout the Country are very angry with you for going after My Cookies. Very, very angry! Be careful what you wish for!”

Conway's latest remarks come just days after he conducted a television interview with his take on the FBI's search and the investigation into classified documents that were possibly removed from the White House after the former president moved to Mar-a-Lago.

Conway also commended the FBI for taking such a "bold step" toward accountability for the former president.

READ MORE: 'A bold step': George Conway explains why Trump 'should be worried' following Mar-a-Lago FBI search

“It’s a bold step,” Conway said during an appearance on CNN's “New Day” with hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman. “[Merrick Garland is] not someone who does things rashly. So, you have to tend to conclude there is something there behind the curtain that would surprise us or shock us or something.”

Conway also emphasized how serious he thinks Trump should be taking the investigation. “I think any time the Federal Bureau of Investigation comes to your house early in the morning and knocks on the door and starts rummaging through your home — and with a list of things they’re specifically looking for — you should be worried.”

READ MORE: George Conway: Donald Trump engaged in a 'multi-faceted criminal conspiracy'