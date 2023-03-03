'You give a speech at ONE insurrection': Donald Trump Jr. burned for whining 'woke' bank dumped his app

Donald Trump Jr. shared his outrage via Twitter Thursday after PNC bank closed the account for his media company, MXM News, complaining the "woke" corporation is prejudiced against him for his "political affiliation."

The son of former President Donald Trump tweeted, "BREAKING: Woke @PNCBank just shut down the bank account for my app @mxmnews without any explanation. The Left doesn't think you should be able to exist, much less thrive, in society. It should be illegal to discriminate based on political affiliation!!!"

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a clip of Trump's recent interview with Newsmax, in which he blamed the bank's decision to cut ties with him on "cancel culture." Rupar tweeted, "Don Jr breaks news on Newsmax that his news aggregator site was dumped by PNC Bank."

Similarly to Rupar, other Twitter users were not buying Trump's so-called reason for getting dumped by PNC.

Jason Selvig: "'You give a speech at ONE insurrection…'"

@gartmartin9: "You are calling PNC Bank 'the left'? Its CEO Bill Demchak is literally a long-time Republican. this is about business....and who on earth would want to do business with you."

@sydrasmith: "That said, banks do business with a lot of bad people so I'm curious how Junior managed to get kicked out."

@johnedpatton: "Well it is illegal to participate in an insurrection."

Dan Lichtenstein: "Guy who thinks private businesses should be allowed to discriminate against protected classes also thinks it should be illegal for private businesses to discriminate against non-protected classes because hurt feelings."

Lizbiz: "I'm sure there is a perfectly good explanation. Most likely 'proceeds of crime.'"

@JoshGravy: "Hold up. They didn't give a reason….. checks notes….. so you just make up a reason? Interesting take."

@Geeez72: "It's a bank they do not have to work with you"

@TJC2Sky1: "So sweet you think that's the reason."