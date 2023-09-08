‘You’re going to prison’: Peter Navarro heckled after insisting he likely won’t do time in off the rails press conference
Peter Navarro (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Minutes after a jury found him guilty on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress former Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro was telling reporters he was all but certain he would not be sentenced to jail time in a press conference that quickly went off the rails.

A persistent protestor who has attended several of his press events accused another protestor of assault.

Then, lamenting he was unable to have a "conversation" with America, Navarro cited the "divide in our country between the woke Marxist left and everybody else."

"I also know the likelihood of me going to prison is relatively small because we are right on this issue," Navarro also told reporters, saying, "the Dept. of Justice told us so, in memos that spanned more than 50 years."

Legal experts appeared to disagree, as did the jury, which returned a guilty verdict in under five hours in a trial that started just two days earlier.

As he was making his claim, his heckler interjected, shouting, "You're going to prison."

Also after the jury found him guilty, Navarro attorney Stan Woodward told the judge he wanted a mistrial, The Hill reported. He alleged jurors were allowed to go outside during a short break and may have seen protestors before announcing their verdict.

"However, prosecutors claimed they did not see any protesters outside the exit used by the jurors, and the presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, said he would not rule on the mistrial request until the defense provided him with video or photo evidence."

Watch the videos above or at this link.

