Trump wants a 'TV lawyer' who can 'poison the well': former prosecutor

During an appearance on MSNBC on Thursday morning, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade was asked about Donald Trump's surprising upheaval of his legal team as he heads to Atlanta to be booked on racketeering charges and she suggested he needed more than what his current lead lawyer can provide.

Early Thursday morning, CNN reported that attorney Drew Findling was being supplanted by high-profile attorney Steven Sadow just hours before his Fulton County jail appearance.

Asked by host Anna Cabrera why the last-minute shuffling, McQuade noted that Trump prefers "showmen" attorneys for the trial that will be televised.

"Your reaction to shaking up the legal team the day of the surrender, what does this tell you?" the MSNBC host asked.

"I'm not sure," the former prosecutor responded before offering, "You know there are a number of reasons someone might part ways with their lawyer or retain a new one. Sometimes the lawyer doesn't want to represent the client anymore, sometimes the client wants to move in a different direction."

"Based on past experience with Donald Trump, so often what he really wants is a lawyer who can be a TV lawyer for him, someone who can go public and make the kind of public statements that can perhaps poison the well and win in the court of public opinion," she suggested. "That's one theory, but that could be any number of reasonable explanations to change attorneys at this stage as they're about to embark on a criminal defense."

