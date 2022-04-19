Missouri promoted state trooper despite counseling report 'indicating him to be a racist'
Missouri State Patrol

A Missouri State trooper was promoted after he was counseled for discriminating against Black drivers.

According to KRGC, then-Corporal Zachary Czerniewski received a promotion to Master Sergeant on Jul. 1, 2021.

That promotion came despite an Aug. 6, 2020 “counseling report” which found that he stopped a disproportionate number of Black drivers.

Following his promotion, Czerniewski was accused of falsifying 10 reports to hide his discriminatory behavior.

"In seven of those reports, he conducted a vehicle search on a black man and listed no search was conducted," KRGC reported. "The other three incidents, Czerniewski stopped a black man and listed his race as white in the traffic reports."

Special investigation documents showed that Czerniewski confided in another trooper that he did not always follow the rules because of a counseling report “indicating him to be a racist.” The trooper shared Czerniewski's remarks with investigators.

Czerniewski resigned last month.

Earlier this month, the former trooper pleaded guilty to twelve counts of lying about traffic stops. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Lt. Eric Brown of the Missouri Highway Patrol declined to comment on Czerniewski's promotion.

