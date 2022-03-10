Zelenskiy asks to address Israel's Holocaust museum on Ukraine crisis

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked to address Israel's main Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, about Russia's invasion of his country, during which both sides have invoked the Nazi genocide. Yad Vashem said in a statement on Thursday it would discuss the proposal with Ukraine's ambassador to Israel on Sunday. The Ukrainian embassy could not immediately be reached for comment. Zelenskiy has sought to drum up support with video briefings of foreign audiences that have included the U.S. Congress and the British parliament. Earlier this week, he asked to address Isr...
Sidney Powell caught giving financial support to Oath Keepers charged for storming the Capitol: report
March 10, 2022
Members of the Oath Keepers militia who are being prosecuted by the government for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot appear to be getting outside help by none other than 2020 election conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell, BuzzFeed News reports.
Powell, who played a large role in former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, has been covering the full legal expenses of at least one of the defendants, and possibly more, though the non-profit Defending the Republic, which was founded by her, according to BuzzFeed.
The non-profit has been making monthly payments to the defense attorney for Kelly Meggs, an Oath Keepers member who is charged with seditious conspiracy in relation to the Capitol riot. Meggs' attorney, Jonathon Moseley, said he was aware of “at least three or four other defendants who have that arrangement” as well. Kellye SoRelle, said that one of those others is Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
"The revelation, which has not been previously reported, sheds new light on the activities of Powell’s organization, which was incorporated in December 2020 'to defend the constitutional rights of all Americans.' By last August, the group had raised nearly $15 million, according to its audited financial statements, and since then has raked in untold cash in donations and sales of merchandise, including T-shirts, drink coasters, and highball glasses adorned with the organization’s logo. Yet despite mounting legal scrutiny from federal and state investigators, Defending the Republic has disclosed almost nothing about where that money has been going," BuzzFeed reports.
US consumer prices hit a new 40-year high last month as the world's largest economy continued to be battered by a surge of inflation, which the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to worsen.
The consumer price index (CPI) was 7.9 percent higher in February compared to the same month last year, its biggest jump since January 1982 as costs for gasoline, food and housing rose, the Labor Department said Thursday.
The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates next week for the first time since the pandemic began to fight the price increases that have marred the recovery from Covid-19. But analysts warn of another shock to come from the sanctions imposed on Russia, a major producer of oil and gas.
"The Russia-Ukraine war adds further fuel to the blazing rate of inflation via higher energy, food and core commodity prices that are turbo charged by a worsening in supply chain problems," Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said.
The inflation spike has proven to be a liability for President Joe Biden, who has already seen his approval ratings sink as price rose throughout 2021.
In a statement after Thursday's inflation figures came out, Biden warned of the impacts of "Putin's price hike" and acknowledged "there will be costs at home."
"But Americans can know this: the costs we are imposing on Putin and his cronies are far more devastating than the costs we are facing," Biden said.
With the US economy set to face both higher interest rates thanks to the Fed and rising fuel costs due to the war in Ukraine, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said consumption could suffer.
"The commodity price shock from the war in Ukraine -- if it persists -- is likely to push price metrics even higher," she said in an analysis.
"Further increases are a downside risk for household spending, at a time when the Fed is getting ready to act to slow demand."
- Rising rents -
Prices have risen as the US economy recovered from the crisis caused by Covid-19, driven by a combination of snarled supply chains, shortages of components and labor and strong demand from American consumers after government spending fattened their wallets.
Compared to January, the CPI rose 0.8 percent, according to the data, which was within expectations but nonetheless higher than the 0.6 percent increase the month prior.
A 6.6 percent jump in gasoline prices accounted for a third of the monthly CPI increase, while overall food costs rose one percent and groceries rose 1.4 percent, the largest gains in both categories since April 2020.
Housing costs such as rent rose 0.5 percent compared to January and were up 4.7 percent in the latest 12 months, the report said.
"A further sustained acceleration in rents would be a real problem, but our medium-term model, driven by home prices and wages, among other factors, suggests this is unlikely," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, noting that rents make up a large part of CPI.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, CPI saw a monthly gain of 0.5 percent last month, slightly less than in January, and increased 6.4 percent over the past year.
- Fed to the fight -
The most potent actor against inflation is the Fed, whose top officials have made clear they will hike interest rates from zero next week, ending the easy money policies put in place as the pandemic began, which have been blamed for the price surge.
Bostjancic predicted the Fed would raise rates repeatedly this year, but warned "the heightened uncertainty and current shock to financial markets from the Ukraine war" will make them proceed cautiously.
She also predicted that the spike in oil and gas prices caused by the war and sanctions on Russia, a major producer, "will lead to a higher near-term peak in inflation and a slower descent through 2022 than previously envisaged."
War has destroyed $100 billion in Ukraine assets so far: official
March 10, 2022
The Russian invasion has so far destroyed about $100 billion in roads, bridges and businesses in Ukraine, dealing a huge hit to its economy, a Kyiv government official said Thursday.
"Currently around 50 percent of our businesses are not operating, and those which are still operating are not operating at 100 percent," said Oleg Ustenko, chief economic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"The situation in terms of economic growth, is going to be really very depressing, even if the war immediately stops," he said in a virtual speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Ustenko repeated his call for European and other governments to cut off Moscow's access to "blood money" by boycotting Russian oil and natural gas.
"Europeans are still paying to this monster in order to kill our people, innocent people," he said.
While European nations rely on Russian energy for heat, "I can assure you it's much, much, much colder in the underground of Ukraine where the people are hidden."
The official praised the US for halting imports of Russian oil and said he hoped Washington would also help create a "recovery fund" for Ukraine.
Kyiv also could use the approximately $300 billion in Russian central bank reserves frozen as a result of Western sanctions, as well as funds seized from oligarchs who are allies of President Vladimir Putin.
"We have to rebuild the economy," he said.
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved $1.4 billion in fast-disbursing aid for Ukraine, and the World Bank this week released nearly $500 million of what is expected to be a $3 billion financing package.
In addition, the US Congress on Wednesday approved $14 billion in aid for Ukraine.
