Zelenskiy says Ukraine has taken three settlements in the south and east

(Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday marked progress in a counter-offensive Ukraine that began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south, a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east of the country. He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline except to say that he had received "good reports" at a meeting on Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of "...
Why did Trump chose to showcase a Nazi sympathizer as Jan. 6 prisoner at Pennsylvania rally: CNN reporter asks
September 04, 2022
Among the people who spoke at Donald Trump's rally on Saturday was a woman named Cynthia, who spoke out on the plight of her nephew who attended the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. It turns out, however, her nephew is a Nazi sympathizer. The larger question, however, is how he became Trump's poster-boy at the rally.
Speaking about Cynthia Hughes, CNN's Zachary Cohen told Jim Acosta that she was leaving out a lot of details in her speech to Pennsylvania. At the same time, there were plenty of Jan. 6 attackers who could have been highlighted at the event that were everyday people who were caught up in the crowd and who got light sentences. That isn't who this was.
"He went to the nation's capitol to hear his president speak," Hughs told the crowd. "He dressed in a suit and tie and his favorite hat. Tim wanted to take part in what he thought was going to be a historical event. Instead, he witnessed a horror show."
Tim Cusanelli is the nephew she was talking about. He once explained that "Hitler should've finished the job." CNN reported over the weekend that Cusanelli faced an internal Navy probe, which found 34 of his colleagues believed he held "extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities and women." His phone had racist memes using the N-word on his phone. He also told an FBI informant that he was hoping for a "civil war."
"Cynthia Hughes used her time at this high profile Trump rally to talk about her nephew who, as she says, has been in jail for nearly two years now but holds him up as sort of a poster child for Jan. 6th related injustice. But in reality, the Justice Department has argued that he is a Nazi sympathizer and somebody who the judge, in this case, a Trump appointee was so concerned that his violent neo-Nazi rhetoric would turn from words into violence, that's why the judge decided to keep him in jail while his court process played out," explained Cohen.
He went on to explain that Cusanelli's defense "was that he didn't know Congress met at the Capitol. Clearly, the jury did not buy that. But I think the bigger picture here you got to look at the fact that there is a ton of Jan. 6th defendants that the former president could have chosen from in terms of featuring them to defend or at least try to draw sympathy for people who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6th and this was the case that ultimately took center stage during this rally."
Why did Trump highlight this Jan. 6 person www.youtube.com
Tomi Lahren accidentally admits Biden was right about Trump voters and 'mainstream Republicans'
September 04, 2022
In a rare moment of frankness, fringe commentator Tomi Lahren admitted that mainstream Republicans don't support Donald Trump.
Appearing on the Fox network Sunday, Lahren twisted herself in knots trying to explain why President Joe Biden's speech on Thursday was actually a good thing for MAGA world.
"I think it's a great point to be made — the strategy around all of this," Lahren began. "It's the Democrat strategy and the Republican strategy. Now, at first, when I saw what happened with the FBI raid, when I saw what happened with this horrible speech, I thought, you know, this was just attacking Republicans. And then, it dawned on me, as we've been having our side conversations, I think this is almost a strategy by the Democrats to rile up Trump supporters to get him to announce he's going to run in 2024. And then that is going to make those hesitant never-Trumpers out there, the mainstream Republicans, maybe vote a little differently. Maybe it'll prop up Donald Trump, but maybe that's not what's good for the Republican Party."
She went on to say that prior to the revelations that the National Archives was trying to get back the stolen documents and the FBI was forced to execute a search warrant, the GOP was leaning toward Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as their GOP nominee.
"And now people are putting on the MAGA hats again," said Lahren. "So, I wonder if this is almost a strategy. They'd rather run against Trump than a DeSantis. I hope we don't fall for it."
Lahren was a strident Trump supporter for many years, and has much of MAGA world to thank for promoting her from a social media video stream to the Fox network.
The rare admission of honesty on fox www.youtube.com
Trump has no 'innocent explanation' or 'we would have heard it by now': Ex-US Attorney
September 04, 2022
Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of Pennsylvania voters in support of Mehmet Oz, on Saturday where he railed against the Justice Department and the FBI for enforcing laws about stolen government documents and classified information. Instead of providing an excuse for why he had stolen government property and top secret information, including nuclear documents, Trump claimed they raided his wife's underwear drawer and his son's bedroom.
Former US Attorney and University of Michigan Law School Professor Barbara McQuade explained that there's no excuse for Trump's behavior because he has yet to provide one.
"If there was really some true, innocent explanation, I think we would have heard it by now," said McQuade.
"One of the key elements in these cases is a willful violation of the law and so although there is a crime for being grossly negligent in mishandling government documents. It shows up in your briefcase, you brought it home by mistake. Typically the consequences for that are not criminal prosecution. It is discipline, loss of a clearance, or even termination," she explained.
What is different in the Trump case is that nothing was accidental. It all began 18 months ago when Trump was asked by the National Archives to bring back the documents he took that should have been sent to them as part of the Presidential Records Act.
"When charges are filed criminally, it's because somebody acted willfully," said McQuade. "And so, not only do we have this long duration, 18 months of back and forth we have, now we know there were more than 10,000 government documents at Mar-a-Lago. You have shifting defenses. If there was really some true, innocent here I think we would've heard it right now. Instead, we have things like first, a denial, then the FBI planted them here. Then falsely said, 'Obama had documents on his home, then 'I'd classified them all.' Then another story, 'I was just retaining these for my library.' You know who actually develops presidential libraries? The [National] Archives. That's who wants them back. I think this long string of changing stories builds like will fullness against Donald Trump."
Trump has no 'innocent explanation' or 'we would have heard it by now' www.youtube.com
