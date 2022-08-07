Zelensky calls for new sanctions on Russia for Zaporizhzhya shelling

"In a local radio interview in July, you talked a lot about your business as an executive and you said, 'we should start electing people that we would hire,'" the host began. " In Georgia, Herschel Walker, Republican Senate candidate has lied about the number of children he has, about his business dealings. His ex-wife said he held a gun to her head and said, 'I'm going to blow your effing brains out.' In Arizona, the candidate Blake Master called the Unabomber an underrated thinker. He said that al Qaeda doesn't actually pose substantial threat to Americans. I mean, I've got a list of candidates here who've had some and said some pretty troubling things. Would you hire these people to work for you?"

"Well, you'd go through each person and- but I'm not the one doing it," the Florida Republican protested. "It's the voters of those states who are doing it. The voters of those states are going to make a choice."

"You're trying to help Senate Republicans and lead them to victory. These are your candidates," the CBS host pressed.



"So, you know Margaret, as you remember, the voters in Arizona choose who they're gonna, they're gonna vote and what they're gonna choose, between Blake Master and Mr. Kelly," he replied. "Mark Kelly has voted to keep the border open. He has never voted for border security. He's voted for the tax increases. He's voted for cutting Medicare. You know, he's- he's voted with Chuck Schumer, and with Joe Biden basically 100% of time. Warnock has the same problem, and this election is going to be about Joe Biden. And so, this election is going to be about all the bad things that have happened- this- the fact that we're going into recession, the fact that, you know, inflation is 9%, the fact that gas prices are up $2. All these things, that's what people are looking at. There- there–"."

Following his sharing the clip, host Jonathan Capehart joined his panel in laughing before stating, "I mean, it is like, dude, Senator Scott, his whole job is to recruit candidates who could win and boost the majority, and then to help them do that. And Margaret Brennan, more power to her, she ran through the bill of crazy particulars on a lot of these candidates. How? How is he in that position? How did he allow this to happen?"

Former George W, Bush aide Elise Jordan offered, "Look, the lunatic's are running the asylum. The Republican leaders, they are so scared of Donald Trump and his primary favorites, they have not done enough to actually get candidates who are electable over the finish line," as her co-panelists could still be heard laughing in the background.

Strategist Jon Reinish admitted, "I never thought I would say this but like, poor Rick Scott, because he looked embarrassed, looked like sort of the cat eating the canary."

