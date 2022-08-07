Zelensky calls for new sanctions on Russia for Zaporizhzhya shelling
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he addresses the opening ceremony of the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable in Lagonisi. -/Ukraine Presidency/dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for new sanctions against Russia in response to the shelling the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Zelensky said on Twitter that he had already spoken to European Council President Charles Michel about the attack.

"Russia's nuclear terror requires a stronger response from the international community: sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuels," Zelensky said in his tweet.