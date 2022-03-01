'Nobody is going to break us': Zelensky refuses to back down from Russian menace in EU speech
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the nation not "to give in to provocations;" Zelensky is pictured September 24, 2019 AFP / SAUL LOEB

In a speech to the European Parliament as he seeks to have his country admitted to the European Union, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky defiantly vowed not to give in in the face of aggression from Russia, saying that "nobody is going to break us."

"Our people are very much motivated," said Zelensky. "We are fighting for our rights, for our freedom and for and our life. And now we are fighting for survival and this is — we want to be equal members of Europe. I believe that will today we are showing everybody that's what we are. Your lenience is going to be much stronger with us for sure. Ukraine is going to be lonely, we have proven the stretch and at a minimum, we are exactly the same, so if you don't prove you are with us, do prove that you will not let us go and then life, light, will win over darkness."

Watch below:

