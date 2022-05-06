Zelensky to join G7 summit on Sunday to brief leaders on Ukraine war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participates in the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit via video link from the situation room. -/Ukraine Presidency via ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to join the leaders of the G7 to discuss the situation in Ukraine at an online conference to be held on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the German government on Friday.

The meeting was taking place on a historic day, the spokesperson said, as nations around the world celebrate the end of World War II in Europe and the end of National Socialism on May 8.

The G7 group includes Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the US. Germany currently holds the presidency.

In addition to the crisis in Ukraine, other topics are also likely to be discussed, though no further details - including the exact timing of the meeting - were immediately made available.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also scheduled to give a televised speech focusing on the war in Ukraine to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, according to his spokesperson.