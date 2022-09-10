Zelensky: Ukraine has reclaimed 2,000 square kilometres this month
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the press during his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvian President Egils Levits. -/Ukrinform/dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the press during his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvian President Egils Levits. -/Ukrinform/dpa

The Ukrainian army has recaptured around 2,000 square kilometres of territory this month in areas previously occupied by Russia as part of Ukraine's counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

In a video speech on Saturday evening, Zelensky thanked all the soldiers who were involved in the recapturing territory in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Russia's military announced a withdrawal from the region.

The Russian army made a good decision by fleeing, Zelensky asserted: "Occupiers have no place in Ukraine and will not have one."