Ziggy Marley, now on tour with Trombone Shorty, seeks to refocus attention on Bob Marley with new film
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

SAN DIEGO — Ziggy Marley's legendary father, Bob Marley, is still a household name and top-selling artist, four decades after his death from cancer in 1981. But his dad's perpetually high profile isn't preventing Ziggy, some of his siblings, and their mother, Rita Marley, from casting an even bigger spotlight on the Jamaican reggae-music icon with the upcoming feature film, "Bob Marley: One Love." "People ask me: 'Why now?' And I tell them: 'It's the time because it's the time," said Ziggy, 54. Produced by Paramount Pictures, "Bob Marley: One Love" will star Kingsley Ben-Adir in the title role...