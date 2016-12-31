How one notebook could replace all the productivity apps that have failed you
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A nerd’s guide to bullet journaling Unsplash It’s everything you need You may have heard of bullet journaling, probably from your sister or your coworker or some other enviably competent person you have the pleasure of knowing. It’s a productivity pocketknife—customizable, indispensable, satisfying to use—that is helping people track and organize anything and everything in their…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion