Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How one notebook could replace all the productivity apps that have failed you

Popular Science

31 Dec 2016 at 09:45 ET                   
Bearded man with laptop looking at chalkboard with formulas (Shutterstock)
Bearded man with laptop looking at chalkboard with formulas (Shutterstock)

A nerd’s guide to bullet journaling Unsplash It’s everything you need You may have heard of bullet journaling, probably from your sister or your coworker or some other enviably competent person you have the pleasure of knowing. It’s a productivity pocketknife—customizable, indispensable, satisfying to use—that is helping people track and organize anything and everything in their…

About the Author
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Columnist slams the ‘dangerous logic’ the GOP uses to justify Russian hacks against US
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+