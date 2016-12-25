Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Our basket of deplorables: The 10 film villains we loved to hate in 2016

AlterNet

25 Dec 2016 at 14:49 ET                   
Actor Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton in 'Game of Thrones' (HBO)
Actor Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton in 'Game of Thrones' (HBO)

2016 may have seen the release of “The Purge: Election Year,” but as one wag on Twitter put it, the poster child for 2016 is Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) from “Game of Thrones.” Yes, films this year had their fair share of alt-right villains, perhaps anticipating the direction America is moving. Here are 10 films featuring…

About the Author
Reint-a-Claus (Fritz Liess)
Next on Raw Story >
Twitter makes merry over RNC’s ‘bonkers’ Christmas greeting welcoming their ‘new King’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+