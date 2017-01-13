Comcast refuses to air ads that attack the Mormon church for avoiding taxes

Activist Fred Karger (Photo: Screen capture)

The Mormon church doesn’t pay a single dime in taxes for its more than $1 trillion in business holdings between $8 billion and $20 billion in donations, a new television ad alleges. It attempts to guide viewers into understanding the extent of taxpayer dollars the country misses when taxes aren’t paid on what would amount to profit for any other business.

Perhaps that is why activist Fred Karger of MormonTips.com began running an ad that outlines the excessive wealth the LDS church has hoarded. But if you have Comcast you’ll never see the ad air, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“Upon review, the ad did not comply with our guidelines because the client was unwilling to provide substantiation for their claims and we do not accept ads that demean individuals or specific organizations,” Comcast Spotlight spokesperson Tara Hunter said in a statement. “We offered to review any additional spots the client was interested in airing.”

The figures in the ad refer to City Creek Mall and the Polynesian Cultural Center, which are unverified claims that lack documentation. Krager admitted that the totals are an estimation, but that even the church calls the “cultural center” a theme park on their website.

“Fred said he either didn’t have the information” to verify the figures “or wasn’t interested in providing it, and at that point was told the ad would not run without providing it. And that’s where the conversation ended,” said Tim Kay, director of political strategy at NCC Media.

In a longer version of the ad, allegations are also made that accuse the church of “rampant sexual abuse in its ranks.” Karger doesn’t have “scholarly references” for the accusation, rather he’s relying on accounts from “dozens” of former Mormons who claim that they were molested or assaulted by those in the church.

He also accuses the church of LGBT discrimination, sexism, for refusing to ordain women, and “vast business holdings.”

“The church has applied this pressure; there’s no doubt in my mind,” Krager said about the ads being denied.

The end of the ad begs viewers to submit tips that help them prove the concerns they have with the LDS church.

You can see the full 60-second ad below: