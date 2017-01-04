‘Death is hot right now’: An advocate for palliative care scored big with ‘Extremis’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, 36, is just three years into her career as a hospitalist at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco, but she is already drawing attention in the palliative care community. Two years ago, Ungerleider turned a family inheritance into a philanthropy aimed at improving palliative care, in which keeping a patient emotionally and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion