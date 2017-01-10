Warmer oceans are now linked to dangerous neurotoxins in shellfish
New research could help forecast deadly toxin outbreaks NASA Earth Observatory Blooms of phytoplankton (in dark green) off the coast of California in 2016. A mysterious, potentially deadly neurotoxin that poisons humans by way of shellfish has now been linked to warming ocean waters. The new findings could help fisheries predict spikes of this substance in…
