White Supremacist Richard Spencer heads to Auburn despite cancelation for ‘safety of students, faculty, staff’

Richard Spencer (YouTube/screen grab)

Auburn University canceled a speech from white supremacist Richard Spencer that was scheduled for Tuesday, saying that there were “safety” concerns. But Spencer said that he’s going anyway.

“In consultation with law enforcement, Auburn canceled the Richard Spencer event scheduled for Tuesday evening based on legitimate concerns and credible evidence that it will jeopardize the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors,” the university said in a statement Friday, according to AL.com.

Despite concerns for students, faculty and staff Spencer tweeted that they would be “flying people to Auburn and purchasing safety gear.” He did not reveal who would be purchasing safety gear for the students, faculty and staff, for whom the safety was a concern.

“They think they have shut this down but they haven’t,” Spencer told the student newspaper The Plainsman. “I will give a speech on their campus. It is a public place. I think Auburn University is naive and has totally misunderstood who I am if they think that I am going to politely back out of this. I will be there 100 percent.”

Auburn has not indicated what it will do now that Spencer has chosen to come and potentially endanger its students.