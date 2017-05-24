Quantcast

AG Sessions failed to report meetings with Russian officials on security clearance forms: DOJ

Elizabeth Preza

24 May 2017 at 18:14 ET                   
Attorney Jeff Sessions on ABC -- screenshot

Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose several meetings he had with Russian officials while applying for security clearance, CNN reports.

The Justice Department told CNN Sessions failed to disclose at least two meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. That oversight was a dereliction of duty laid out in DOJ forms, which requires applicants to list “any contact” with a “foreign government.”

Mark Zaid, a D.C. attorney, told CNN Sessions was required to accurately fill out those forms.

“My interpretation is that a member of Congress would still have to reveal the appropriate foreign government contacts notwithstanding it was on official business,” Zaid said.

