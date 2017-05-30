‘He looks like a condemned man’: MSNBC guest claims Spicer has ‘mentally left’ his job already
With the President Donald Trump’s White House under unrelenting siege related to the investigations into Russian collusion and cover-ups, the strain on the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has taken is toll, an MSNBC commentator pointed out.
“I have covered a lot of pressers in my life, and i don’t think i’ve ever seen one in which the press secretary looked either anesthetized or like a condemned man, the way Sean Spicer did today,” MSNBC guest Howard Fineman remarked.
“Whenever he got a really tough question, his eyes went straight to the paper where he read something that somebody had written for him,” Fineman noticed.
The MSNBC guest almost likened Spicer to a schoolchild anxious for summer vacation.
“It’s as if he threw up his hands and said, ‘you know what, I’m out of here'” Fineman concluded. “And mentally, I think he was.”
Watch the whole video: