WATCH: Burnett hammers Kushner’s friend about whether Trump’s son-in-law is ‘naive’ or ‘nefarious’

31 May 2017 at 21:09 ET
During a recent CNN segment, host Erin Burnett took a friend of President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to task when asking him for an insider’s perspective on the scandals surrounding Kushner.
“What is his mindset right now?” Burnett asked Ken Kurson, the former editor-in-chief of Observer (which Kushner owns) and friend to the president’s son-in-law.
“Jared is doing what he always does — he is working hard for the American people,” Kurson responded. “He is trying to advance the president’s agenda. And, yeah, he is dealing with a lot of smoke. But as Ambassador Woolsey just said on your last segment, there seems to be no fire there.”
Burnett paused for a moment before digging into Kurson’s suggestion that there’s no fire behind the stories that Kushner held inappropriate meetings with Russian operatives during Trump’s transition.
The host repeatedly asked Kurson if he had any insights into why Kushner decided to have meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and state banker Sergey Gabrov without disclosing the meetings — questions Kurson repeatedly deflected.
When Burnett asked Kurson if he thinks Kushner’s motives were either “naive” or “nefarious,” Kurson responded predictably.
“I definitely don’t think Jared is nefarious,” he said. “If my only choice is those two n words, I think that’s an outrageous choice.”
Watch the entire segment below, via CNN.
