Creationist Ken Ham declares he’s ‘not a white person’ — and gets hilariously trolled by the internet

Brad Reed

02 Jun 2017 at 13:57 ET                   
Answers in Genesis president Ken Ham appears in a YouTube video (Screenshot)

Did creationist Ken Ham get woke?

Not exactly, although on Friday the man behind the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter did his best to take a stand against racism and prejudice by declaring himself to not be a white person.

“I’m not a white person & there are no black people,” Ham wrote on Twitter. “Using terms like ‘white’ & ‘black’ promotes division, racism & prejudice–all are brown.”

Ham’s renunciation of his own whiteness was met with instant ridicule by his Twitter followers, who pointed out the hypocrisy of someone who regularly uses religion as a divisive cudgel calling for everyone to overlook racial disparities.

Others, meanwhile, simply used Ham’s post to once again mock him for believing that the Earth is only 6,000 years old and that dinosaurs were present on Noah’s Ark.

Check out some of the top responses below.

 

