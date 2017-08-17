Kasparov notches first win in brief return to chess
Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov finally claimed his first victory Wednesday during his much-watched comeback tournament in Missouri following 12 years of retirement — but also conceded two more defeats. After dominating the global chessboard for two decades, the 15-time world champion took a one-week hiatus from his political activism against President Vladimir Putin to face…
