Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Companies scorned North Carolina’s HB2, but donated to lawmakers who passed it

The Charlotte Observer

06 Jan 2017 at 17:41 ET                   
Pfizer Logo
Pfizer Logo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 200 companies joined the fight last year against North Carolina’s House Bill 2, signing on to public protests and affirming their commitment to LGBT rights. But some of those same companies, mainly through their political action committees, contributed money to the campaigns of lawmakers who voted for the law and the governor…

About the Author
(Photo: JStone / Shutterstock)
Next on Raw Story >
Russia? I didn’t say anything about Russia’: Internet mocks Trump’s lunk-headed post-briefing statement
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+